Rhea's sole aim was to grab Sushant's money, painted false picture of his illness: Bihar govt tells SC

The Bihar government on Friday told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty and her family were in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with the sole motive of grabbing his money.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the state government stated that the transfer petition filed by Rhea, who is accused of criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is 'misconceived and not maintainable'.

The affidavit names Rhea as the prime suspect in the case and says that she and her family painted a false picture of Sushant's mental illness. It adds that Rhea used to give an overdose of medicines to Sushant.

Further, the government said that while Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the Bihar Police which had gone to the city to probe Sushant's death case, the team found several leads in the initial investigation. The government also stressed on the need for CBI inquiry in the matter.

Rhea, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement on Friday in a money laundering case, had sought more time from appearance and requested to postpone the recording of her statement till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

However, the probe agency declined her request. As per sources quoted by Zee News, "the ED has asked Rhea Chakraborty to join the probe. Her request has been denied and no exemption given by ED."

ED is likely to register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as non-compliance of summons.

It has also been learnt from sources that ED will now quiz Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In an email sent to the probe agency on Thursday night, Rhea sought to defer the inquiry in the case since the matter is still pending in the court.

Notably, ED had summoned Rhea for questioning on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The ED is probing allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts, and whether Rajput's income was used for money laundering and creating illegal assets, reports quoting officials said.