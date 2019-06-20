RFID vehicles, barcode slips to ensure safety of Amarnath yatris

In view of intelligence warning of a possible terror attack during the Amarnath Yatra starting July 1, the government on Wednesday scaled up the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After intelligence inputs warned that terror outfits have asked their cadres to carry out fidayeen attacks on the yatris and that around 300 terrorists are active in the valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the security and issued the directions.

According to CRPF Director General (DG) RR Bhatnagar, the security agencies have decided to issue a barcode-enabled authority slip to pilgrims that can help keep track of their movements to and from the cave shrine. Only those registered pilgrims with barcoded slips will be allowed to board the official vehicles meant for transporting them and enter the camps made for their stay.

To that end, the Amarnath Cave Shrine Board and the security agencies have prepared a "detailed plan" to ensure that all pilgrims who register for the yatra are given the barcoded slips containing their vital details, photographs and contact numbers.

Additionally, an enhanced number of upgraded RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags will be used on vehicles that will transport pilgrims and other civilians to and from the yatra.

Besides, the Centre has also decided to deploy about 40,000 central paramilitary and state police personnel to secure the 46-day annual yatra on the twin route — traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine will conclude on August 15, the day Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in the country.

Out of the total number of forces, about 32,000 are specifically meant to guard the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine.

In view of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the CRPF will also deploy a large number of counter-IED teams that will sweep roads and vehicles to detect IEDs and foil terror attacks.

— Zee Media Newsroom with inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh