Republic Day 2023 Delhi metro timings: Know which stations are closed, parking details and more

Delhi Metro timings on Republic Day 2023 (File photo)

In view of the spectacular celebrations of Republic Day 2023 in Delhi on January 26, the security detail in the national capital has been beefed up, because of which Delhi Metro users will have to face some difficulties during their commute.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for all metro travellers on Republic Day 2023, informing that several metro stations will remain closed during the parade on January 26. Apart from this, Delhi Metro parking will also remain closed for some time.

As per the security arrangements announced by the Delhi Police, all the Delhi Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021. The parking lots will reopen once the Republic Day 2023 security is reduced in the capital, after the parade.

In an official statement, DMRC said, “The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police.”

Further, two metro stations on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro – Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat – will keep their Entry and Exit gates closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 noon. Passengers will be able to use the Central Secretariat station for interchanging metro lines.

As per the security arrangement, Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12:00 noon. All the Delhi Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 26 to 2 pm on January 26.

DMRC further said, “Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, the interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.”

