Repeat of Air India pee-gate: Drunk passenger urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight

Representational Image

A passenger who was apparently in a "drunken" state was detained for allegedly peeing on his fellow passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi in yet another instance of disorderly conduct mid-flight. On Sunday night, the incident happened upon takeoff on AA 292 from New York.

Officials claim that after an argument, the accused urinated on his fellow passenger, according to news agency ANI. The passenger was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) not long after the jet touched down at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI).

“The said unruly passenger along with complainant was taken to IGIA PS by concerned airlines security under the escort of CISF for further legal action,” an official told ANI.

According to sources cited by PTI, the victim passenger has also lodged an official complaint.

Meanwhile, the airline said in a statement, “American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board.”

Further added, “We’re grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism.”

On the same flight last month, a different traveller who was intoxicated was detained for allegedly peeing on another traveller. Officials claim that the airline reported the incident to the IGI airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC), but the victim was reluctant to file a report because the accused had apologised and claimed that threats to his reputation and career had been made.

Similar reports of travellers reportedly peeing on fellow passengers in midair have been made in recent months. The first example that came to light involved Shankar Mishra, who is accused of peeing on an elderly woman while intoxicated on an Air India trip between New York and Delhi on November 26 of last year. Mishra was detained in connection with the case, but after spending almost a month behind bars, he was freed on bail.