Renowned poet Rahat Indori passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

Rahat Indori, one of the most popular contemporary Urdu poets in India, breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 70.

Earlier today, he had informed his fans on Twitter that he was tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some initial symptoms.

He was admitted to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore where he breathed his last this evening.

Because of the Cardiac Arrest of

"Rahat Sahab passed away at 05:00 pm today due to cardiac arrest. Please pray for his soul," a tweet from his official handle said.

Known for his acerbic one-liners on stage, Indori was a well-known figure of modern Urdu poetry.

He also penned lyrics for several Bollywood movies including "Khuddar", "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" and "Murder" among others. He collaborated with music director Anu Malik in several films.

Rahat Indori, born as Rahat Qureshi in 1950, was also a former professor of Urdu language. He taught Urdu literature at Devi Ahilya University, Indore after earning his PhD from Bhoj University in Madhya Pradesh.

After getting recognised for his shayari on stage, Indori became a regular at mushairas and kavi sammelans not just across the country but also all over the world. He travelled extensively in the last over last three decades and earned millions of fans with his shayari.

Netizens expressed their shock as the news of his demise spread.

Kumar Vishwas, who performed numerous shows with him over the years, said he would never have imagined that such a person would leave so quietly.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his death was an irreparable loss to the state and the country.

"The death of Rahat Indouri, who ruled millions of hearts with his poetry, is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh and the country. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this immense grief," Chouhan said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also mourned his death.