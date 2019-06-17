Ranchi University LLB, MSc 2019 Exam Results declared: Check list of passed students at ranchiuniversity.ac.in

Ranchi University has released the results of LLB, M.Sc courses. The university has declared the results for the students who appeared for the exams in March.

It has declared the results for the first, third and fifth semester of LLB course of Chotanagpur Law College, Ranchi. The exams were held in March this year.

M.Sc students of Semester 4 of different streams who appeared in the exam held earlier this month can also check their results.

Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in.

The institution has published the results in PDF format.

Ranchi University was established in Jharkhand in 1960 and it has 20 colleges and one constituent college affiliated with it. It covers 10 postgraduate level departments.

Steps to check results online:

1. Go to official website ranchiuniversity.ac.in.

2. Click on Examination Result 2019.

3. Select the appropriate course and semester for the result

4. A PDF file will open.

5. Check if your roll appear is in the list of passed students

6. Download PDF file for future reference