Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Man who planted IED bomb at Bengaluru eatery identified on CCTV

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the accused took a coupon from the counter for Rava Idli but left without eating. He left his bag in the cafe which allegedly had the IED.

A low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a bag. He said a man placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the accused has been identified on CCTV and he is around 28 to 30 years of age, according to him.

Sources revealed that the police told the CM that no more IEDs were found except for the one in the bag. CM Siddarmaiah said the man who placed the bag took a token from the cash counter. The cashier is being questioned.

CM Siddarmaiah also said that is not known if this was a terrorist act. The investigations are still underway.

"It was not a large-scale blast, it was an improvised explosive blast. Such things have happened earlier too, it should not happen. Let's see what it is. In recent times, such blasts have not taken place other than the incident in Mangaluru during BJP rule. This is the first such incident during our government," he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP sought a detailed probe into the matter.

On social media platform, 'X', BJP state president B Y Vijayendra demanded a detailed inquiry and said, ''Callousness of the government in downplaying such crimes is pushing the state into this chaos & proving to be a safe haven for antisocial elements... Failure of police intelligence is also evident in this incident....'' While it was initially suspected that a gas leak could have triggered the blast, the Fire department ruled out the possibility and said a bag was found at the spot.

