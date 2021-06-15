Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus on Wednesday

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) virtually. ADMM Plus is a significant platform involving 10 ASEAN Member countries and 8 Dialogue Partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

The meet is being hosted by the Brunei Ministry of Defence. Remember Brunei is the chair of the ASEAN grouping this year and will hold all the meetings.

The meet will see Singh sharing the virtual stage with the Defence ministers of China, Japan, Russia and the US Defence secretary. Going by G7, Nato meetings, it will be interesting to see what other defence ministers speak even as the Chinese defence minister will also be present.

ADMM-Plus was convened in Ha Noi, Viet Nam, on 12 October 2010 and last year marked a decade since its inception. On Tuesday, the 15th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was convened virtually. At the sidelines, the ASEAN-China Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting was convened following the conclusion of the 15th ADMM.