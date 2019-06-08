Rajnath Singh pays his tribute to Finance Minister of Uttarakhand Prakash Pant

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to Uttarakhand Finance Finister Prakash Pant, who died on Wednesday after battling cancer.

उत्तराखंड सरकार में वित्त मंत्री श्री प्रकाश पंत के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना की अनुभूति हुई है। प्रकाशजी एक कुशल प्रशासक एवं संगठनकर्ता होने के साथ-साथ अपनी सौम्यता, सरलता एवं सज्जनता के लिए जनता के बीच लोकप्रिय थे। मैं उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019

Ashwini Kumar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, also paid homage to the departed leader.

58-year-old Pant died in Texas in the United States where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

A three-day state mourning has been declared in the state.

Pant was a BJP leader who won from his hometown Pithoragarh in the state assembly polls in 2017.

