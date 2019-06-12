Rajnath appointed Dy Leader of BJP Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

File Photo:

The BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee was on Wednesday constituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as his deputy in the House.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. He will succeed former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who opted to stay out of the second term of Narendra Modi government due to ill health.

Gehlot is currently the member of Rajya Sabha representing Madhya Pradesh.

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has also decided to make Sanjay Jaiswal, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, its chief whip in the house. He will succeed Anurag Thakur, who has become a minister in the new Modi government.

Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha. He represents Rajasthan in the upper house of the Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)