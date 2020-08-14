Rajasthan weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at few places in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Tonk districts and adjoining areas during the next two hours," IMD stated in a press release.

Jaipur is already witnessing heavy rainfall.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at few places in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Tonk districts and adjoining areas during the next two hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) https://t.co/sXE19SQ48J — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Surat city in Gujarat on Friday.

IMD has predicted heavy rains with strong surface winds in the Gujarat region" on August 14 and August 15.

Moreover, IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday.

Many places in and around Mumbai experienced water-logging due to very heavy rains during the last week.