Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna to CM Ashok Gehlot: ‘Free me from cruel post’

File Photo

In another blow against the state bureaucracy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Chandna has called upon Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The minister has asked the CM to relieve him of the ministerial post and give all the departments that fall under him to the Principal Secretary of Gehlot – Kuldeep Ranka.

Also, READ:

Chandna expressed his anger via a Twitter post on May 26. He tweeted,"Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you. Free me from this cruel ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

Notably, Chandna is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in the Rajasthan government.

Last week, Congress leader Ganesh Goghra resigned from Congress after alleging that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress’ state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

The state BJP chief Satish Poonia has tweeted in reaction to this. He said, "The ship is sinking...The trends for 2023 have started arriving."

As the state is soon heading to conduct the Rajya Sabha election, disappointed Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs might raise serious concerns. The Congress is hoping for another term in the state after remaining in the winning position since the past three decades.

(With ANI Inputs)