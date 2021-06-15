Rajasthan Unlock: CM Ashok Gehlot announces further relaxations - Know what's allowed

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced further relaxations in regards to the ongoing lockdown restrictions to curb the COVID-19 transmission. Now, all government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50 per cent staff capacity following COVID protocol.

However, a weekend curfew will remain in force from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 5 am. Besides, the state will also observe night curfew between 5 pm and 5 am every day.

The guidelines will come into effect from Wednesday, June 16.

Relaxations given by Rajasthan government-

1. Restaurants will be permitted to function with 50% sitting capacity from 9 am to 4 pm.

2. All government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50% staff capacity following COVID protocol.

3. Sports activities will be allowed in stadiums under coach's supervision from 6 am to 4 pm.

4. City/minibuses will be allowed to operate in the city from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm but no passenger will be allowed to stand.

5. All markets and business establishments will be allowed to open from Monday to Saturday.

6. Shopping complexes and malls have been allowed to open from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

7. Permission to open gyms and yoga centers from Monday to Saturday from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm.

8. All tourist places and monuments related to art culture can now open in the state.

Rajasthan recorded 14 more Covid deaths, which took the toll to 8,856, while 172 new cases pushed the tally to 9,50,133 in the state on Tuesday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths included five in Udaipur and three in Sriganganagar, it said.

Of the new cases, the highest of 45 were reported from Jaipur while 16 were from Alwar. The report said that a total of 9,35,658 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 5,619.