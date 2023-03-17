Search icon
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts, details here

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan's CM, announced in today's budget session that new districts and divisions would be formed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Prior to the upcoming assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions. This brings the grand amount of districts in the state to 50. During today's budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the creation of new districts and divisions.

“We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report,” he told the Assembly before announcing the creation of new districts.

Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Khairthal, Neemkathana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore, Shahpura, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli, Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman City, Dudu, and Gangapur City (Bhilwara).

The state now has a total of 10 divisions with the addition of Banswara, Pali, and Sikar.

 

