Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot says Congress ready to take back Sachin Pilot, seeks Modi's intervention to stop 'tamasha'

"As a Prime Minister of the country, Modi Ji should stop the `tamasha` going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. As soon as the assembly session was announced, they have increased the rates further. What `tamasha` is this?" Gehlot said.

In what comes as a wanton need to end the month-long political crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state Congress unit is willing to welcome back former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the others of the rebel camp led by him. Gehlot also threw in a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to stop the 'tamasha' (spectacle) that is going on in the state.

While talking to reporters in Jaisalmer on this day, Gehlot alleged that the "rate for horse-trading has increased".

The Chief Minister further said that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should resign on moral grounds."

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name has come up in the Sanjivini Cooperative Society (alleged scam).

A court has also given directions in the matter. He should resign on moral grounds," he said.

"BJP`s game of horse-trading is big. Unke Muh Khoon Lag Chuka hai (They have tasted blood or become habitual).They have done horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and are now experimenting here," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in horse-trading.

"The entire Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in this work. Many ministers are engaged like Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal. There are many secrets too," he said.

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shifted to the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday.

They were earlier lodged at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur`s Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

