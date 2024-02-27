Twitter
Raising awareness among women about cervical cancer symptoms, causes and prevention

Cervical cancer occurs when healthy cells in the cervix grow out of control and form precancerous or cancerous cells.

DNA Web Team

Feb 27, 2024

Cervical cancer is a big health problem for women all over the world. The World Health Organization says that every year, more than 600,000 women find out they have it, and over 300,000 women die from it. They think that by 2030, the number of women getting cervical cancer each year will go up to 700,000, and the number of deaths will increase to 400,000. In India, cervical cancer causes the second highest number of deaths from cancer among women, showing it's a very serious health concern.

While advancements have been made in detection and treatment, cervical cancer continues to claim far too many lives each year. This article aims to raise awareness among women about the symptoms, causes, and preventative measures they can take against cervical cancer.

About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer occurs when healthy cells in the cervix grow out of control and form precancerous or cancerous cells. The cervix connects the uterus to the birth canal. Cervical cancer can take years to develop, as precancerous changes occur before cancer develops. Fortunately, screening and vaccination can detect and prevent these changes before they become cancerous.

Common Symptoms

Some of the most common cervical cancer symptoms include:

  • Abnormal bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause
  • Increased vaginal discharge
  • Pelvic or back pain
  • Pain during intercourse
  • Bleeding after douching

Women are advised not to ignore these symptoms and to seek medical advice from the best cancer specialist in Delhi. Catching precancerous changes early makes treatment more effective.

Main Causes

The human papillomavirus (HPV) causes virtually all cases of cervical cancer. HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that infects cells and tissue. While most HPV cases resolve without treatment within two years, sometimes the infection persists and causes cell changes. If these precancerous cells go untreated, they may become cancerous.

In addition to HPV, other risk factors for cervical cancer include:

  • Smoking
  • Weakened immune system
  • Family history of cervical cancer
  • Multiple full-term pregnancies

Strategies to Prevent Cervical Cancer

The good news is that women can take preventative measures to greatly lower their risk of developing cervical cancer. The two main prevention tips are:

Get the HPV Vaccine

The HPV vaccine protects against the high-risk strains of HPV that cause 70% of cervical cancer cases. The vaccine is recommended for girls and boys starting at ages 11-12 years old. Catch-up vaccines are available for young women up to age 26.

How quickly HPV vaccines work: After getting the HPV vaccine, it starts to protect against the early stages of cervical cancer pretty quickly, within a few years. But, it takes a lot longer, often many years, to see a big drop in the actual number of cervical cancer cases and deaths. This is because it takes a long time for an HPV infection to turn into cervical cancer.

What the WHO says: The World Health Organization (WHO) thinks the HPV vaccine is really important for stopping cervical cancer. They've started a big plan to make sure by a certain year, 90% of young girls get the HPV vaccine by the time they're 15, 70% of women get a special check-up test by the time they're 35, and again when they're 45, and 90% of women who might be starting to get cervical cancer get treatment. They also want to make sure 90% of women who actually have cervical cancer get the care they need.

Get Regular Pap Tests

Pap tests check for precancerous or cancerous cells on the cervix before symptoms show. Current guidelines recommend Pap screenings every 3 years for women ages 21-29 years and every 5 years for women 30-65 years. Women with risk factors may require more frequent testing.

Dr. Birbala Rai at PSRI Hospital, the best hospital in Delhi NCR says that despite being highly preventable with vaccinations and screenings, cervical cancer continues to impact women’s health and wellness around the world. So it’s better to get the HPV vaccine to save your life from this disease. 

For emergency and 24x7 care, call on 84 84 84 84 17

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

