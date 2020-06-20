Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from scorching heat

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) early on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur at and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

"04:20 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," IMD had stated in an earlier tweet.

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.