Railways to go massive transformation exercise, plans to upgrade 50,000 passenger coaches in upcoming years

Indian Railways to go massive transformation exercise. In a bid to provide more comfortable and safe journey to rail passengers, the Government has taken a mammoth task to completely upgrade 50,000 passenger coaches in upcoming years.

The plan to be executed under 'Mission Transformation' to upgrade the existing Indian maker ICF coaches to Utkrisht Rakes. Utkrisht Rakes are better known as rakes that are more advance, better designed and equipped with more passenger-friendly features. As per the plans, Railways has already moved in the direction to upgrade the rakes.

While interacting with Zee Media, Rajesh Aggarwal, Member Rolling Stocks Railway Board informed that the upgradation exercise will not only help passanger to get more comfortable and safe rail journey but will also help to improve the image of Indian Railways.

Utkrisht Rakes, first introduced by former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has many salient features. Utkrisht Rakes to has new color scheme where the looks is further beautified with graphics done as Venyl wrapping.

Utkrisht Coaches has renovated furnishings in coach with glossy and colorful vinyl wrapping for aesthetic look. All lights converted to LED giving better illumination. Stainless steel paneling and anti-skid flooring, stainless steel dust bin, better quality and larger mirrors etc. have been provided for better user experience.

Bio-toilet has been fitted in all coaches, to give odorless experience. Toilets have also been provided with improved fittings like Health faucet, taps, stainless steel basins etc. The coach exterior has been completely re-painted to a new scheme.

Member rolling stock Rajesh Aggarwal informed that the upgradation exercise involves a huge cost wherein a rake will be upgraded at a cost of approximately Rs. 60 lakh.

For the existing year, railways has taken a task to upgrade 500 coaches to Utkrisht Coaches. The upgraded coaches will be attached to various Mail/Express trains. PM Modi and Railway minister Piyush Goyal clearly knows that the second term of the NDA is all about delivery where whatever promises were made has to be delivered.