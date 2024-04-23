Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary elections in West Bengal for its 42 seats are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases (April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1).

After the first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was held on Friday (April 19), voters are gearing up for the second phase. According to the Election Commission (EC), a voter turnout of nearly 64% was recorded for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories during the first phase. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary elections in West Bengal for its 42 seats are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases (April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1).

Raiganj, which is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will be going to polls in the second phase (April 26).

Raiganj Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

TMC has fielded Krishna Kalyani for the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. Whereas, BJP has announced the candidacy of Kartick Chandra Paul to contest from the constituency. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Ali Imran Ramz for the Raiganj seat.

Raiganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 511652 votes. Whereas, TMC’s Agarwal Kanaialal was the runner-up who secured 451078 votes.

Raiganj Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammed Salim from CPI(M) won the Raiganj constituency with 317515 votes, defeating Congress’ Deepa Dasmunsi who secured 315881 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

