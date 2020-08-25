Raigad Building Collapse: Death toll reaches 12, 17 still feared trapped

The death toll from the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district reached 12 with the discovery of more bodies by rescue workers on Tuesday. As many as 17 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

A five-storey building in the Kajalpura area at Mahad in Raigad district collapsed on Monday night.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy was rescued on Tuesday from the debris almost 19 hours after the building collapsed. The boy, identified as Mohammad Bangi, was rushed by NDRF personnel to a hospital. The NDRF officials and rescue team workers fear that the boy's family members could be trapped inside the debris.

The police have registered a case against five persons in connection with the incident at the Kahad Police Station under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, sources said on Tuesday.

The building was constructed around 5-6 years ago and there were around 40 flats in the building. An official said that those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot where a building collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening."Around 60 people rescued, 25-30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are here. One death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged," Tatkare told news agency ANI.

"Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. The probe has begun. We wish that Special Investigation Team should be constituted," she added.

Eknath Shinde said," It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and seven have been injured. The rescue operation is going on. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will help the affected families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah had tweeted yesterday.

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that three NDRF teams are rushing from Pune for rescue operation with all special equipment. NDRF Maharashtra Commandant monitoring situation in real-time.

Last night, it was reported that over 70 people are feared trapped in the building collapse.

(With agency inputs)