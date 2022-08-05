Search icon
"Even Hitler won election, he too used...": Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP leadership

The Congress today is protesting against rising prices, unemployment and GST rate hike.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Congress party’s nationwide protest against unemployment and price rise, Rahul Gandhi said that India was no longer a democracy, but a dictatorship run by four people.

In an apparent dig at the BJP government,the Congress leader said Hitler, too, won elections. 'How did he use to do it? He ruled over all of Germany's institutions... 'Give me the entire system, and I'll teach you how to win elections,' he added.

 

On Friday, Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against issues such as inflation, unemployment, and GST on food products.

With senior leaders of the party set to surround the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest, Section 144 has been imposed across New Delhi, except in Jantar Mantar, police officials said.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken during a press conference on Wednesday said that the party received a letter from the Delhi Police denying permission for a demonstration and march to the Prime Minister's house and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

However, just after Rahul Gandhi's press conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a strong rebuttal, asking the Congress leader on whether his party still has democracy.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi appeared nervous during the press conference. 

