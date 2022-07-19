Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Rahul Gandhi joins opposition protest on inflation, LS adjourned till 2 pm

Courtesy: ANI

On the second day of the Monsoon session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the opposition's demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament against inflation and the 5% goods and service tax (GST) pricing on necessities.

Rahul Gandhi joined the Opposition protest at Parliament along with other Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Today, opposition parties have come together to protest against price rise, inflation and GST rate hike of some essential commodities. We will fight against this," he said at Parliament.

Speaking on the protest, mallikarjun Kharge said they will fight against price rise, inflation and GST rate hike of some essential commodities.

"Today, opposition parties have come together to protest against price rise, inflation and GST rate hike of some essential commodities. We will fight against this," he said at Parliament.

Delhi | Today, opposition parties have come together to protest against price rise, inflation and GST rate hike of some essential commodities. We will fight against this: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the government's strategy in Parliament with his top ministers, for the ongoing Monsoon session.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amidst protests by opposition members over imposition of GST on some new items and on price rise issue. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others came to the well of the House carrying placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items.

They raised slogans against the Modi government over the issue of price rise.The placards read Gabbar Singh Strikes Again among others.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to the opposition members to go to their seats and said carrying of placards inside the House is against Parliamentary rules. He said since the House is discussing farmers’ issue, the members should participate in it.

The opening day of the monsoon session was also marked by disruptions. Speaker Om Birla deferred the morning session of the Lok Sabha until 2 p.m. so that members could vote in the presidential elections. The assembly was adjourned after newly-elected members took their oaths and obituary references were read out.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu refused to relent on the opposition's demand for a price rise debate. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress marched to the house well and raise slogans.