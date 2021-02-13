DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on China, forgets Nehru's mistakes that led to 1962 war

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a press conference, where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why 'Mr Modi' has given 'our territory' to the Chinese. The Wayanad MP accused the Prime Minister of being a 'coward, who cannot stand up to the Chinese' and alleged that the government is 'betraying the sacrifice of the Army'.

"The PM is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it," Gandhi said.

This is a blatant lie and with this, Gandhi insulted the PM and the Army.

First of all, Rahul Gandhi said that the government has given land from Finger 3 to Finger 4 near Pangong Lake to China. But the claim is totally misleading. Actually, China has agreed that its army will go to Finger 8, while Indian soldiers have to return to Finger 3. This was the status quo before May 2020 The claim that the land from Finger 3 to Finger 4 has been given to China by the government is a big lie and Rahul Gandhi has misled the country by doing so.

The second big lie that Rahul Gandhi said was that China has won the agreement between India and China to end tensions on the border. While the truth is that the Chinese army has agreed that it will go to finger 8 on the northern edge of Pangong Lake, where the Line of Actual Control is there. That means China has to go back and it is India's big win.

Thirdly, Rahul Gandhi also said that Narendra Modi's government has cut a piece of our country and given it to China and he also insulted the country's army. He said the government is "spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it."

Ministry of Defence has issued a statement taking note of some misinformation being spread in the media and social platforms regarding the disengagement currently underway at Pangong Tso.

Ministry has made it absolutely clear that India has not conceded any territory as a result of the agreement finalised with China for disengagement of troops in Pangong Tso areas in Eastern Ladakh. "On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo," the Ministry of Defence statement further said.

The clarification has come in wake of some leaders alleging that the government has 'ceded' Indian territory to the Chinese.

While questioning PM Modi for the Indo-China border dispute, the Congress leader seems to have forgotten that when his great-grandfather and former prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister, China had occupied 43,000 square kilometres of India's land. The Minister of Defence in the UPA government in 2013, AK Antony had admitted that China benefited greatly from the wrong policies of the Congress and was successful in seizing a large part of India's land. In fact, our first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru had also committed seven mistakes with regards to China:

1) Nehru's attitude on China and Communism was soft.

2) China's illegal occupation of Tibet was not opposed.

3) China's occupation of Tibet was recognised.

4) Nehru rejected the US' proposed permanent membership to India at the United Nations.

5) Nehru has consistently made wrong military decisions over China and Nehru's Forward Policy was a major cause of the war in 1962.

6) During the war, Nehru showed hesitation in using the Air Force. If the Air Force would be used the consequences of the war could have been different.

7) Because of Nehru's non-aligned policy, the international forces did not support India.

Nehru's great-grandson Rahul Gandhi tried to spread falsehood over the current situation on the Indo-China border. However, we feel that when falsehood is loud, it is real nationalism to fight for the truth at that time.