Punjab Lok Sabha election results 2019: Congress maintains lead in 8 seats; SAD, BJP in 2 seats each

The Congress was leading in eight parliamentary constituencies of Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP were leading in two Lok Sabha seats each, as per latest EC trends.

PTI

Updated: May 23, 2019, 01:37 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in Sangrur. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress was ahead in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading from Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.

From Khadoor Sahib seat, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa was well ahead of SAD candidate and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur with a margin of over 50,000 votes.

In Patiala, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife and Congress candidate Preneet Kaur is leading over her SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra with a margin of over 38,000 votes.

From Amritsar seat, sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is ahead of BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri with a margin of more than 27,000 votes.

From Ferozepur seat, SAD chief and candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal is leading by over 55,000 votes against Congress nominee and sitting MP Sher Singh Ghubaya.

Union minister and SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading by 6,627 votes from Bathinda seat against her rival and Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Congress candidate Manish Tewari is leading by over 11,000 votes from Anandpur Sahib seat over Akali Dal candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

From Hoshiarpur seat, BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 13,000 votes, as per trends.

From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique is leading over his nearest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 22,000 votes.

From Ludhiana seat, Congress nominee and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading by over 22,000 votes over his nearest rival and Lok Insaaf party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains.

In Fathegarh Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Amar Singh is leading over SAD nominee Darbara Singh Guru with a margin of over 24,000 votes.

From Gurdaspur, Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading by over 40,000 votes over Congress candidate and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

From Jalandhar seat, Congress candidate Santokh Singh Chaudhary is leading over SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal by over 7,000 votes In Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann is leading by over 31,000 votes against Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am, amid tight security arrangements. 

