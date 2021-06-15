Punjab lockdown: COVID curbs eased, restaurants, gyms to open from tomorrow - Know what's allowed

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced further relaxation in curbs as the COVID positivity rate dropped to two per cent in the state. The state government has announced that restaurants, cinema halls and gyms can open and operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning June 16, Wednesday.

However, under the fresh guidelines, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, an official statement said.

Earlier, the night curfew was from 7 pm to 6 am.

All essential activities, including those covered under existing ‘Exemptions’, will remain unaffected, and exempted from curfew restrictions.

Relaxations by Punjab government-

1. Chairing a virtual Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the reopening of all restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, cinema halls, gyms at maximum 50 per cent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination.

2. 50 people are allowed at weddings and cremations. Earlier, 20 persons were allowed for such gatherings.

3. Air-conditioned buses can also ply with 50 per cent occupation.

4. Bars, pubs and 'ahatas' (tavern) shall, however, will continue to remain closed, the statement said.

5. All educational institutions will also continue to be closed.

All these relaxations and restrictions come into effect from June 16 (Wednesday) and will remain in force till June 25.

District authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that crowds are avoided.

The authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of the government on Covid-appropriate behaviour, the chief minister added.

On Monday, Punjab reported 622 new Covid cases, over 300 less than what it had recorded the previous day. The state's single highest day count was 9,042 on May 8. Currently, the state has 11,913 active cases.