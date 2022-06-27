Headlines

Punjab: Army jawan shoots dead 2 fellow soldiers in Pathankot

The accused escaped from the spot after the incident. The reasons for the murder have not been disclosed yet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

A jawan of the Army allegedly shot dead two of his colleages in a firing incident on Monday in Pathankot district of Punjab. This army personnel were inside he Mirthal cantonment. The accused had escaped from the spot after the incident but was caught later.

The 22-year-old sepoy allegedly opened fire on two havildars who belong to West Bengal and Maharashtra early morning, as per a police official. The sepoy has been serving in the Army for four years. He left his service weapon behind when he fled. Officials are trying to ascertain what led to the firing.

 

A Naik-rank Army official, in a complaint filed with the police, said they heard gun shots when they were sleeping. He, along with his colleagues, immediately informed their seniors about the incident and the injured were taken to a hospital in Pathankot where they were declared dead by doctors.

A massive manhunt was launched by police and Army personnel and the accused was nabbed a few kilometers away from the cantonment, the police official said. A case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered, he said.

 

READ | Assam floods: Cancer hospital inundated, chemotherapy being performed on streets

(With inputs from PTI)

