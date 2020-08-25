Pulwama terror attack: NIA files 13,500-page chargesheet naming JeM chief Masood Azhar, brother as main plotters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 25, 2020, filed a chargesheet in the 2019 February Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Jammu against terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar Alvi, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar Alvi and Ammar Alvi, slain terrorist Muhammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan.

These are apart from the six arrested accused in the case. The 13,500-page-long chargesheet details how the planning and execution of one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir took place.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Also read Alert security forces recover IED planted under bridge in J&K's Pulwama

Ahead of filing the chargsheet, an NIA official said, "The agency will file a chargesheet (on Tuesday) against Azhar, Asgar, their slain relative Farooq, six arrested accused in the Pulwama terror attack case at a Jammu Special NIA court."

The official said that the agency had prepared a watertight case against the people named in the chargesheet along with all the irrefutable evidence, including their chats, call details to highlight the role of Pakistan in the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack.

Also read Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The official said that this attack was a plot hatched by the Pakistan-based terror group to project the attack as the handiwork of terrorists operating in Kashmir.

The NIA has also accused several top commanders of the terrorist group in its chargesheet. The agency arrested Mohammad Iqbal Rather, 25, a resident of Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir in July. He was accused of facilitating the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, a key conspirator in this case, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in the Jammu region in April 2018.

Farooq, along with others, had assembled the IED used in the terror attack.

The other five arrested accused named in the chargesheet are Shakir Bashir, Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, father-daughter duo Tariq Ahmad Shah and Insha Jan -- all alleged ground workers of the JeM.

(With inputs from agencies)