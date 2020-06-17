'Proud of bravery and courage of bravehearts': Rajnath Singh condoles death of 20 army jawans

Rajnath Singh said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty.

Condoling the death of 20 Army jawans who were martyred in a clash with the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty.

Calling the development deeply disturbing and painful, Singh said that the bravehearts sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, adding that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts," the tweet read.

The Indian Army had informed that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in Galwan on the night of June 15.

In a statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley. However, multiple reports have claimed that the Chinese army had over 40 casualties.

This is the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

The faceoff happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.