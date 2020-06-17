'Proud of bravery and courage of bravehearts': Rajnath Singh condoles death of 20 army jawans

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Can you claim gratuity before completing 5 years of service? Know here

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Side effects of eating too much eggs

7 Benefits of ginger

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Virat Kohli Gets ‘Verbal’ Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here’s what we know

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

HomeIndia

India

'Proud of bravery and courage of bravehearts': Rajnath Singh condoles death of 20 army jawans

Rajnath Singh said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 02:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Condoling the death of 20 Army jawans who were martyred in a clash with the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty.

Calling the development deeply disturbing and painful, Singh said that the bravehearts sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, adding that the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. 

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts," the tweet read.

The Indian Army had informed that 20 of its soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in Galwan on the night of June 15. 

In a statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley. However, multiple reports have claimed that the Chinese army had over 40 casualties.

This is the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

The faceoff happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Viral video: Girl's infectious dance to '2 Gaj Ka Ghunghat' sets online world on fire, watch

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

DNA Verified: Does Nita Ambani actually consume world's costliest gold water worth Rs 49 lakh? Know here

Alia Bhatt no longer a part of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE