Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assesses reasons behind Congress' rout in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday assessed the reasons behind the party's loss in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party had appointed three All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries for the task of finding the reasons behind the rout in the state resulting in party president Rahul Gandhi loss from Amethi.

The three secretaries toured the state after which they compiled a report which was presented to Vadra in a meeting held earlier today.

Organizational weakness was found out to be the main reason behind the humiliating defeat faced by the party in UP.

The report also mentions that the party could not stop the Modi wave because of taking a late entry in the electoral fray and complacency on the behalf of leaders from within the party.

Vadra had earlier too expressed concerns on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and had taken stock of the situation in UP on June 12.

Congress could win just one seat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi being the lone candidate who could secure a win from the Rae Bareli seat.

The vote share of Congress fell to a measly 6.3 per cent in the 2019 elections, signalling danger signs for the party.