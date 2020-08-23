President Trump vying for Indian-American vote ahead of US elections, releases first video advertisement featuring Modi

The Trump administration released the first video advertisement featuring short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches, Trump's visit to Hyderabad in an attempt to woo Indian-American voters ahead of United States Presidential elections.

You might recall that US President Donald Trump visited India in the month of February. The visit was marked by a speech from both Trump and Modi at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium in front of a huge crowd.

Trump was also accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration on his trip to India.

The video titled: "Four More Years", also shows Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the prime minister's visit to the US last year wherein the leaders of the world's two largest democracies made a joint address before a strong crowd of Indian-Americans numbering more than 50,000.

The video became viral on social media with over 66,000 views on Twitter in the first few hours.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian-Americans!" Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee said in a tweet releasing the video commercial.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

Modi enjoys huge support among the Indian-American community. The "Howdy Modi" event which was attended by more than 50,000 Indian-Americans bears a testament to the popularity he enjoys in the world's most powerful nation.

His previous address at the Madison Square Garden in 2015 and then in Silicon Valley two years later also attracted huge crowds.

The commercial was released after research done by Mason in battleground States showed that Indian-Americans, traditionally a vote-base for Democrats, has switched over to the Republican party because of the well-advertised thriving friendship between Modi and Trump.

The video comes at a time when Trump's challenger Joe Biden has selected Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It seems both parties are vying for the Indian-American vote considering that they make up 1.3 million US population in battleground States.

The United States will be going for the Presidential elections on November 3.