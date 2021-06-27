President Ram Nath Kovind bows, touches ground of his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (June 27) arrived in Uttar Pradesh for a three-day trip. According to the schedule, President visited his native village Paraunkh. In a heart-warming and emotional gesture, the President bowed and touched the ground to pay obeisance to the land of his birth.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has shared the pictures on Twitter, showing the President of India bowing down to the ground shortly after landing at the helipad near his village Paraunkh, in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. The caption reads, “In a rare emotional gesture, after landing at the helipad near his village, Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind bowed and touched the soil to pay obeisance to the land of his birth.”

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded a special train from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station for his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on June 25. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind. He arrived at his native village on a helicopter and landed near his village.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the President on his arrival at Kanpur Central Railway Station on Friday.

While addressing a Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in his village, the President has spoken about his background and said that Paraunkh was not just a village, but was his motherland, from where he drew inspiration.

"I had never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from the village would get the privilege of discharging the responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has shown this by doing it," he said.

"The credit for where I have reached today goes to the soil of this village and the love and blessings of this region and all of you... The smell of the earth of my village and the memories of the residents are always present in my heart. For me, Paraunkh is not just a village, it is my motherland, from where I have always been inspired to go ahead and serve the country," he added.