Pranab Mukherjee showing positive signs of improvement, vital parameters under control

Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi said on Sunday that he continues to remain on ventilator support, adding that his vitals are being monitored by a team of specialists.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is showing positive signs of improvement, and his vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery," Abhijit Mukherjee said.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !

Abhijit Mukherjee said on Sunday that his father`s health condition is "much better and stable".

He informed that he had visited his father on Saturday, and had found out that he is responding to treatment and expressed the belief that "he will be back among us soon."

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted last week.