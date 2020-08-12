Pranab Mukherjee's health condition improves, now haemodynamically stable

Former President Pranab Mukherjee`s health condition has improved and he is haemodynamically stable now, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

"With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You for your good wishes," Mukherjee said.

The former President's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted to thank all who expressed concern for his health.

"Last year August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on Aug 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she said.

Earlier, Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, where he has been admitted, said the former President continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently.

On Tuesday, Army Hospital stated the former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.

The former President, 84, underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot on Monday.

He also tested COVID-19 positive after he was admitted.

Mukherjee took to Twitter on Twitter to inform that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

The hospital had earlier said that the former President was admitted at 1207 hours on August 10, 2020 in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery," the hospital earlier said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring Mukherjee's health.