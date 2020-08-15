Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support, vitals remain stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support, but his vital and clinical parameters remain stable, according to the statement released by Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

"He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital stated.

Earlier on Thursday, dismissing fake news about the Former President's death, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said that his father is still alive and "haemodynamically" stable.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 and has not shown any improvement ever since.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old said on Monday that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.