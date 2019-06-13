Praful Patel skips the Enforcement Directorate's questioning, says can come on Monday

After two days of grilling for over 17 hours, former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel on Wednesday skipped the ED's questioning in connection with a probe related to sharing of Air India's profitable routes with international airlines. Patel sent a letter to the agency through his advocates, expressing his "inability to join the probe", and stated that he can join the investigation on June 17 if the ED really requires his presence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording Patel's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi in the multi-crore airline seat sharing scam. The agency has stated that he has remained evasive during questioning, adding that there is "circumstantial evidence linking his involvement". The ED stated they are verifying details.

The agency has claimed that many decisions were taken during his tenure as civil aviation minister to benefit private airlines.