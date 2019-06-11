Praful Patel grilled by Enforcement Directorate for eight hours in ‘seat-sharing’ scam

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel was on Monday grilled for eight hours in the sharing of Air India's profitable routes with international airlines scam. He has also been asked to join the probe on Tuesday again. The Enforcement Directorate is recording Patel's statement in the multi-crore airline seat-sharing scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi. He is, however, not mentioned as an accused.

When the Rajya Sabha member stepped out after the questioning, he simply smiled at the mediapersons stationed there and remained silent.

Patel was questioned about the reasons for sharing Air India's profitable routes with three international airlines — Emirates, Air Arabia and Qatar. The agency has accused lobbyist Deepak Talwar of receiving about Rs 272 crore from the airlines for the job. The agency has alleged that Talwar was in regular touch with Patel and claimed that Talwar allegedly finalised various communications addressed to Patel on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia. "There is evidence, including e-mail conversations between Deepak and Patel," said ED officials, adding that Talwar had also obtained undue favours for the private airlines using his contacts.

"Talwar had been engaged in liaising/lobbying with politicians, ministers, other public servants and officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation for the three airlines and securing undue benefits for them. He (Talwar) illegally managed to secure favourable traffic rights for these airlines during 2008-09 at the cost of the national carrier, Air India," the ED claimed.

Apart from the seat-sharing scam, the agency is also probing the Air India deal to procure 111 aircraft when he was aviation minister.