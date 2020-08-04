Post overnight rains, Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging; Red Alert in city for 2 days, check high tide timings here

With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging.

Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East. More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/JVhEWcICvK August 4, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

As per the @Indiametdept forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city & suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas#MyBMCUpdates #mumbairain — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020

According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies, disaster management department and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The Western Line has been completely stopped and the Harbour Line has been stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The Central Line is still running with a slow speed, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BEST bus services have been diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs.

The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations, and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines.

Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5

(With agency inputs)