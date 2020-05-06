Porn sites witnessed 95% spike in traffic in India during COVID-19 lockdown

89% of the people have access to porn websites on their cell phones, out of which almost 30-40 per cent Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day

At a time when India is currently going through the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, the porn content viewership has significantly increased in the country due to the COVID-19 necessitated self-isolation at respective homes.

A recent survey showed that porn consumption in the digital sphere during the lockdown period has witnessed a 95% rise. As offices, schools, and colleges remain closed in the country, students have more free time on their hands which is not being used in constructive work.

The internet could be a boon or a curse, depending on how it is utilised. However, many children are misusing the availability of data at cheap prices, and are increasingly falling prey to pornographic content.

This development is something that the parents all over the country need to worry about before thinking about buying their kids a cellphone. Especially in a country like India, young children watching pornographic content could turn out to be a recipe for disaster if coupled with the general patriarchal outlook of Indian society.

89% of the people have access to porn websites on their cell phones, out of which almost 30-40% of Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day.

It is to be noted that the Indian administration has banned more than 3,500 porn websites in the country.

However, a recent survey may be a cause for concern. In the survey, 70% of the 400 students across 10 schools in Bangalore revealed that they watched pornographic content on the internet as they reached the age of 10.

India is third in the world in terms of viewing pornographic content followed by America and Britain