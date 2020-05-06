Porn sites witnessed 95% spike in traffic in India during COVID-19 lockdown

Headlines

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

198 fishermen released from Pakistan reach Vadodara

DNA brings you exclusive ground report from cyclone Biparjoy ravaged Gujarat

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

HomeIndia

automobile

Porn sites witnessed 95% spike in traffic in India during COVID-19 lockdown

89% of the people have access to porn websites on their cell phones, out of which almost 30-40 per cent Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 06, 2020, 02:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At a time when India is currently going through the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, the porn content viewership has significantly increased in the country due to the COVID-19 necessitated self-isolation at respective homes.

A recent survey showed that porn consumption in the digital sphere during the lockdown period has witnessed a 95% rise. As offices, schools, and colleges remain closed in the country, students have more free time on their hands which is not being used in constructive work.

The internet could be a boon or a curse, depending on how it is utilised. However, many children are misusing the availability of data at cheap prices, and are increasingly falling prey to pornographic content.

This development is something that the parents all over the country need to worry about before thinking about buying their kids a cellphone. Especially in a country like India, young children watching pornographic content could turn out to be a recipe for disaster if coupled with the general patriarchal outlook of Indian society.         

89% of the people have access to porn websites on their cell phones, out of which almost 30-40% of Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day.

It is to be noted that the Indian administration has banned more than 3,500 porn websites in the country.

However, a recent survey may be a cause for concern. In the survey, 70% of the 400 students across 10 schools in Bangalore revealed that they watched pornographic content on the internet as they reached the age of 10. 

India is third in the world  in terms of viewing pornographic content followed by America and Britain 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Ishan Kishan's Test debut with a hilarious meme

This Indian businessman owns Rs 178 crore jet, Rs 48 crore helicopter, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata,Singhania

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE