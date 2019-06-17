'Police brutality' in Mukherjee Nagar incident highly condemnable, says Kejriwal, demands impartial probe

Hitting out at the Delhi Police for alleged assault on a man in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Monday an investigation into the incident. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal demanded strict action against those guilty.

"Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnanble and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters," Kejriwal tweeted.

Police said an enquiry will be conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and additional DCP and ACP of the district.

Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, they said.

A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased him with a sword after an accident between their vehicles. Videos of the incident have gone viral.

In one of the purported videos, the man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

According to a senior police officer, the accident between a 'Gramin Sewa' tempo and a police vehicle occurred on Sunday evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent.

The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel with a sword and also drove dangerously.

The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban.