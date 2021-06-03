PNB scam: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominica magistrate court

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who was arrested on May 26 for alleged illegal entry to the Caribbean island country was denied bail by a magistrate court in Dominica on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty saying that he was abducted and forcibly brought to Dominica from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

Mehul Choksi's lawyer argued that he should be granted bail on health grounds, which was denied by the magistrate court. The diamantaire will stay in the hospital under police security. The matter has been adjourned till June 14.

The magistrate court passed the ruling after the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court directed that the fugitive businessman should be produced before it. The Supreme Court made the observation while hearing Choksi’s plea against deportation to India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Dominican government told the court that Mehul Choksi should be deported to India. The High Court of Dominica hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Mehul Choksi has adjourned the matter until Thursday. It furthered ordered that the businessman be produced before the magistrate court at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Absconding diamond tycoon Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda and was traced and arrested in Dominica on May 26. He had been staying in Antigua and Barbuda since January 2018 after fleeing India.

Mehul Choksi is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case in India. The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against the 62-year-old wheelchair-bound diamantaire for financial crimes committed in India, and this could help India's case.