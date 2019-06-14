PM Narendra Modi to Xi Jinping: Tried diplomacy with Pak, they derailed it

The first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan was dominated by bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

During his meeting with the Chinese president, which ran overtime from the scheduled 20 minutes, both leaders agreed that there is a new momentum between the countries since the Wuhan informal summit. After the initial exchange of pleasantries that included PM Modi wishing President Xi for his upcoming birthday and Xi congratulating him for his re-election, they reportedly discussed trade, the issues over boundaries, failed diplomatic efforts with relation to Pakistan and the upcoming second informal summit in India. Later, the PM said, "There has been an improvement in the strategic communication between the two counties since the informal summit and it has led to sensitivities towards each other's concerns." He added that this also helped in the resolution of issues such as the UN listing as a global terrorist of Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and clearance for the establishment of a Bank of China branch in India. Now, the two will again meet again in two weeks in Osaka, Japan, which will be followed by meetings on the sidelines of BRICS, East Asia summit.

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said of the meeting, "The PM told the Chinese President that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror, and at this stage, we do not see this happening. New Delhi expects Islamabad to take concrete action on terror. We made efforts at diplomacy, but they were derailed by Islamabad."

Later, he also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the PM thanked him for the "support for the rifle manufacturing unit in Amethi". In March, the Indo-Russian joint venture (JV) was signed that will manufacture the Kalashnikov AK 203 rifle in Korwa, near Amethi.

On Friday, the PM will participate at the SCO meet in the morning, and later in the day, hold bilateral meetings with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. He will also hold several side meetings with leaders of countries, but as planned, no such meeting his Pakistan counterpart, Imran Khan, is expected.

—Zee Media Newsroom