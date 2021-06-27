PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Zen garden and Kaizen academy in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) today. The ceremony is scheduled for 11.30 am.

Earlier PM Modi tweeted, "Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan."

'Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape, and architecture, and it is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, said a release.

Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan. https://t.co/lU6hICwVvB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

What is the purpose of 'Zen-Kaizen'

The purpose of 'Zen-Kaizen' at AMA is to showcase various elements of Japanese art, culture, natural hues, and architecture.

AMA-based Japan Information and Study Center and India-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat is a joint effort supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA) of Japan.

Importance of India-Japan relations

During the rule of the Modi government, there have been continuous efforts to further strengthen India-Japan relations.

In the past, Shinzo Abe in his book 'Utsukushii Kuni E' (Towards a Beautiful Country) expressed hope that 'it would be no surprise if in the next 10 years Japan-India relations surpass Japan-US and Japan-China relations'.