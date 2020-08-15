PM Narendra Modi to soon fly in custom-made aircraft Boeing 777 'Air India One'

India is all set to receive its new Plane (Air India One) Boeing 777-300ERs which will be used to fly VVIPs including Prime minister, President, and Vice- President of India, The new plane will be equipped with most advance sophisticated technologies, military defence systems and a reconfigured cabin which includes Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

The plane will also feature Advanced Electronic Warfare Suites which will not only protect aircraft from any kind of attack from the surface to air but also will be able to take countermeasures in case of an attack.

Earlier, India's VVIPs use to fly in 747 Boeing jets with some basic modifications and which were also used for the general public as well as planes belonging to the Air India fleet. A team of 40 Air India pilots is being trained alongside IAF Pilots to fly the state-of-the-art VVIP planes.

Prime Minister, President, or Vice-President sometimes have to travel long hours in 747 Boeing. However, it is not capable to fly more than 10 hours without refueling,

Top government officials told PTI that a team of senior officials of the central government have gone to the United States to receive the delivery of Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) or VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'. The officials added that another custom-made B777 plane is likely to be received from Boeing in September.

The new aircraft can fly over 17 hours continuously without landing in between for refueling.

Due to the advanced communication system fitted in the aircraft, Prime minister or the President will be able to communicate with the relevant ground staff through video or audio conferencing without a trap.

The New Boeing 777-300ERs will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and not of Air India, as earlier.