PM Modi to address the nation in 80th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat', the 80th episode of his monthly radio programme, today (August 29, 2021) at 11 am. PM Modi's address to the nation will be broadcast live on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, AIR news website, www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

The address will also be live on YouTube, on the channels of AIR, DD News, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. This will be the 80th edition of PM Modi's monthly radio programme.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi had encouraged Indians to read stories about the Kargil war and salute the heroes of the war, which he called is a symbol of bravery and patience that the whole world witnessed.

He said, citing a study by the government, that 75 percent of people, who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat, are below 35 years of age. He had said, “This means that Mann Ki Baat is the view of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity and sensitivity."

The Prime Minister in the 78th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' had encouraged Indians to take the COVID-19 vaccine and shun the hesitancy. He said vaccine jabs give protection to people as well as family members from coronavirus.