PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

PM Modi's address comes at a time when the daily coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped in India after a deadly surge in April-May.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 PM today, i.e. 7th June. In a tweet, the PMO announced on Monday that PM Modi will speak at 5 pm. The address comes at a time when the daily coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped in India after a deadly surge in April-May.

The country recorded its lowest coronavirus cases in two months with 1 lakh fresh cases. The daily Covid-19 death toll has also come down while the number of active cases in the country has decreased to 14 lakh.

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

It is very likely that the Prime Minister will speak on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country as many states have started the process of unlocking starting from today.

In his previous address on 21 May, the prime minister got emotional during an online interaction with healthcare workers from Varanasi.

On 30 May, PM addressed the nation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program in which he lauded the efforts of the ‘heroes’ of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted individual interventions in the line of duty.

