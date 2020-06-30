PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today (i.e. June 30, Tuesday) at 4 PM, his office had informed on Monday.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

There was, however, no announcement on what would be the topic of Prime Minister Modi's address.

In his previous addresses to the nation over the past four months, Modi has spoken about the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken by the government.

However, with the Chinese challenge along the Line of Actual Contol (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Prime Minister may also touch upon this issue. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash with Chinese troops on June 15-16.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains.