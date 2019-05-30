PM Narendra Modi to address Maldives Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Parliament of Maldives — People's Majlis — during his visit to the country from June 7 to 8. This will be his first foreign visit after being re-elected.

In a tweet, foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, said, "Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM Narendra Modi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives."

The Majlis took up the resolution on Wednesday and the motion was passed with consensus. As a part of a process, if any foreign leader addresses the Parliament, it has to be approved by the MPs.

Former High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Rajeev Shahare, speaking to WION regarding the visit, said, "PM Modi's upcoming visit to the Maldives, his first overseas visit after re-affirmation of a robust mandate in recent polls, is a strong reiteration of his 'neighbourhood-first' policy."

He explained, "Given Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's favourable disposition towards India with his 'India-first' policy and India's desire to intensify and deepen its engagement with Maldives, the visit is likely to open a new chapter in bilateral relations."

Bhutan was the first foreign country PM Modi visited during his first term which began in 2014. During the visit, he addressed the joint session of Parliament.

The last Indian Prime Minister to address the Maldivian Parliament was Manmohan Singh in 2011. He was then the first head of the government to address the Maldivian Parliament.

The last six months have seen a number of high-level visits between India and Maldives. PM Modi had visited the Indian Ocean island-country during the oath-taking ceremony of President Solih. This visit was followed by visits by Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid and President Solih to India.

In March of this year, Sushma Swaraj, in her capacity as the Minister of External Affairs, visited the country when India also announced a grant of 100 million rufiyaa to Maldives.

Under the 100 million rufiyaa grant, two new projects, financial support to establish Emergency Medical Services and construction of classrooms were announced on Wednesday.

The Maldives is a key country in the Indian Ocean region and lies in the heart of busy shipping lanes connecting Africa with Asia. The previous administration under President Yameen had junked the 'India first' policy for a pro-China policy.