PM Narendra Modi stresses better work ethic in 1st Cabinet meet

Begins interaction with a pep talk to his ministers

At the first meeting with his new council of ministers on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them a pep talk on how to improve work culture and service to people by reaching office on time and hand-holding juniors.



While spelling out the priorities of the new government, which he had thrashed out at an interaction with top secretaries on Monday, Prime Minister Modi told the ministers that the challenging Mission 2022 and the five-year journey ahead will be enjoyable if they inculcate the habit of punctuality and do not waste time on useless issues.



He urged the ministers to spend a few minutes early in the day discussing the latest developments within their ministries with officials, which will help generate and develop better ideas.



He instructed senior cabinet members to handhold the new and young incumbents so that they may benefit from their experience in ministerial work, sources who were present at the meeting said.



He asked senior cabinet ministers to share their workload with juniors, ministers of state, and even discuss important files with them to enhance productivity and bring in new ideas.



"The cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals for faster and better delivery, the PM advised," sources privy to the meeting said.



The PM wants the next crop of efficient ministers to be ready to take over the workload when needed.



He also asked the ministers to come to the office regularly and avoid working from home. At the same time, he advised them to meet party MPs and the general public regularly.



The suggested starting point was meeting parliamentarians from respective states. He emphasised that there wasn't much of a difference between a minister and an MP.



The Prime Minister also talked about the five-year agenda every ministry has to formulate and stressed that an impactful decision needs to be taken in the first 100 days of the government's reign.



After the one-and-a-half long pep talk, he held a free-wheeling discussion with all his colleagues at a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



With the Parliament session beginning next week, the Ministers of State will play a key role as they will be responsible for handling parliamentary questions that are tabled on the floor of the House.

