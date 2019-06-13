PM Narendra Modi stresses better work ethic in 1st Cabinet meet

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeIndia

India

PM Narendra Modi stresses better work ethic in 1st Cabinet meet

Begins interaction with a pep talk to his ministers

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At the first meeting with his new council of ministers on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them a pep talk on how to improve work culture and service to people by reaching office on time and hand-holding juniors.

While spelling out the priorities of the new government, which he had thrashed out at an interaction with top secretaries on Monday, Prime Minister Modi told the ministers that the challenging Mission 2022 and the five-year journey ahead will be enjoyable if they inculcate the habit of punctuality and do not waste time on useless issues.

He urged the ministers to spend a few minutes early in the day discussing the latest developments within their ministries with officials, which will help generate and develop better ideas.

He instructed senior cabinet members to handhold the new and young incumbents so that they may benefit from their experience in ministerial work, sources who were present at the meeting said.

He asked senior cabinet ministers to share their workload with juniors, ministers of state, and even discuss important files with them to enhance productivity and bring in new ideas.

"The cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals for faster and better delivery, the PM advised," sources privy to the meeting said.

The PM wants the next crop of efficient ministers to be ready to take over the workload when needed.

He also asked the ministers to come to the office regularly and avoid working from home. At the same time, he advised them to meet party MPs and the general public regularly.

The suggested starting point was meeting parliamentarians from respective states. He emphasised that there wasn't much of a difference between a minister and an MP.

The Prime Minister also talked about the five-year agenda every ministry has to formulate and stressed that an impactful decision needs to be taken in the first 100 days of the government's reign.

After the one-and-a-half long pep talk, he held a free-wheeling discussion with all his colleagues at a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

With the Parliament session beginning next week, the Ministers of State will play a key role as they will be responsible for handling parliamentary questions that are tabled on the floor of the House.

New Order

  • PM Modi urged ministers to be punctual, not squander time, and avoid working from home 
  • He advised them to meet party MPs and the the public regularly
  • He instructed senior cabinet members to handhold young ministers and give them guidance 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP leader Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray for being silent on 'insults' to Sanatan Dharma

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash

'He wasn't able to move': Ex-India coach recalls MS Dhoni playing in pain during 2016 Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan

Mukesh Ambani names new multi-crore project after son Anant Ambani; Rs 2700 crore firm partners with Reliance

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on her ‘super guy’ Virat Kohli for his century in India vs Pakistan Asia Gup game

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE