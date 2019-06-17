PM Narendra Modi seeks cooperation in all-party meet, Opposition yet to make strategy

As the Parliament gears up to convene the budget session, the first of the 17th Lok Sabha and also of Modi government 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone on a positive note, thanking all the leaders for their suggestions and agreeing for smooth conduct of business proceedings.

"We had a fruitful all-party meeting today, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people's aspirations," PM Modi tweeted after chairing an all-party meeting.

Despite securing a brute majority of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi's appeal for cooperation comes in the wake opposition getting ready to ask tough questions on agrarian distress coupled with the prediction of a drought in several regions, rising unemployment, slowing down of manufacturing sector and questionable GDP numbers.

Moreover, the government needs support of all parties, including opposition to pass key bills in Rajya Sabha, where it is still in minority. As of now it, it has only 109 members, including nominated and independents, in the 245-member upper house that may not allow it to pass several important bills.

It has 10 ordinances lined up to bring as bills in Parliament, including Triple Talaq, Motor vehicles (amendment) and Jammu and Kashmir reservation (amendment) bills, which will be introduced in this session.

The Opposition that is still licking its wounds from its shock defeat in the Lok Sabha elections is yet to evolve a strategy to counter the ruling NDA. However, in the all-party meeting held on Sunday Opposition parties made clear that they will not let the government have a free hand.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that they would press for a discussion on farmers distress, unemployment and drought besides other issues.

Trinamool Congress which is up in arms against a resurgent BJP in West Bengal made clear it is going to take up the issue of deliberate targeting of opposition ruled states by the BJP. Several opposition parties are expected to join hands on this issue as Congress is also witnessing threat from the BJP in three key states ruled by it – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Another point of conflagration is in offing on PM Modi seeking meeting of chiefs of all parties on June 19 to discuss "one nation, one elections" issue and issues of aspirational districts.

BJP's parliamentary affairs minister, Prahlad Joshi said the PM has also called a separate meeting of MPs to discuss all these issues on June 20.