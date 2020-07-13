PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio AirFibre plans offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription; know how to get it

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 54,332 crore company as MD, CEO

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: What is the significance of 10-day celebration?

The record-breaking record breaker: Know the most frequent name in Guinness World Records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio AirFibre plans offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription; know how to get it

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 54,332 crore company as MD, CEO

10 Lesser-known UNESCO world heritage sites in India

5 games that improve your memory

List of Golden Bat award winners in history of ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and talked about various subjects including new work culture in the times of coronavirus, data security and cyber safety.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneur," the Prime Minister tweeted.

During the interaction, Modi also discussed the challenges that the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports.

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ganapath: Kriti Sanon is 'ready to kill' as Jassi in her first look from Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N price increased, buyers to pay extra as much as an Apple iPhone 15

Going for fish pedicure? Here's why you should think twice before getting it

Hardeep Nijjar was forming terrorist group in Punjab, organizing target killings, extortion: NIA report

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE