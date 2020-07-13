PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and talked about various subjects including new work culture in the times of coronavirus, data security and cyber safety.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneur," the Prime Minister tweeted.

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

During the interaction, Modi also discussed the challenges that the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports.

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," he said.